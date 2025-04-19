Bruins Finalist for Local Four-Star RB
UCLA has an opportunity to make a major move in the 2026 recruiting class.
On Thursday, On3's Hayes Fawcett revealed local four-star running back Brian Bonner Jr.'s final five schools, and the Bruins made the cut. The others were Notre Dame, Washington, Nebraska and Penn State.
Bonner is ranked the No. 8 running back in his class, the No. 14 class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 105 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The prospect plays for Valencia High School, where he rushed for 1,433 yards last season while adding 484 receiving yards and 415 return yards.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins gave his evaluation on Bonner in April of 2024, before he went on to have his outstanding junior season:
"Bonner is on the short list when talking about the top running backs in the ’26 West Coast class. We liked him a lot at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and he has the total package of size, speed, wiggle and hands.
He’s an all-purpose back who put up solid numbers as a sophomore running it and as a receiver. He has a very projectable frame at about 6-0, 185 pounds with room to add good weight and his speed definitely shows up on the football field.
"He’s both quick and fast with some wiggle and can play every down and in any situation. He has shined this Spring on the track with personal best 10.65-100m but he’s not a track guy playing football, he’s a true high level Power 4 prospect who can play for any college in the country. Bonner is a high ceiling player with NFL upside."
Bonner was offered by UCLA in March of 2024 and narrowed his destinations down to his final eight back in February.
The local star had attended UCLA's Junior Day back in January and was visited by offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri shortly after.
For a program looking to re-establish its identity in the run game, landing Bonner would be massive. And with a coach like DeShaun Foster, who of course was an excellent Bruin running back in his day, the sky could be the limit for the prospect if he were decide to come to Westwood.
