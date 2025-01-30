UCLA OC Sunseri Visits Local Class of 2026 Four-Star RB
UCLA football's new look coaching staff has been working hard to gain ground on the recruiting trail.
The staff has gone on numerous visits all over the country this month, an effort that should only benefit the program has it looks to regain prominence.
What will be very important going forward is landing top recruits from the local area.
On Wednesday, class of 2026 four-star running back Brian Bonner revealed on social media that he had been visited by UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.
Bonner recently visited Westwood for Junior Day. He was offfered by the Bruins last March.
Bonner has also received offers from Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma, Missouri, USC, Auburn, Oregon, Washington, Tennessee and SMU, among others.
The prospect, who plays for Valencia High School, is ranked the No. 14 running back in his class and the No. 15 class of 2026 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst evaluated Bonner last April:
"Bonner is on the short list when talking about the top running backs in the ’26 West Coast class. We liked him a lot at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and he has the total package of size, speed, wiggle and hands. He’s an all-purpose back who put up solid numbers as a sophomore running it and as a receiver. He has a very projectable frame at about 6-0, 185 pounds with room to add good weight and his speed definitely shows up on the football field. He’s both quick and fast with some wiggle and can play every down and in any situation. He has shined this Spring on the track with personal best 10.65-100m but he’s not a track guy playing football, he’s a true high level Power 4 prospect who can play for any college in the country. Bonner is a high ceiling player with NFL upside."
Per MaxPreps, Bonner rushed for 1,493 yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games this past season.
UCLA found success landing one of the top class of 2025 running backs in California, Karson Cox. Perhaps it could do so again in the 2026 class.
