Podcast: Breaking Down UCLA's Top Three 2026 Commits So Far
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job this offseason in recruiting top talent for the future. The success they have found, specifically in the 2026 class, shows a promising future for this program as they seek to return to the historical success they once had.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a look at the top three recruits that the Bruins have earned commitments from out of the 2026 recruiting class. There are too many to choose from, as UCLA has found incredible success.
2026 Four-Star Tight End Camden Jensen
Jensen is the most recent commit to the Bruins, announcing on May 18. He is the No. 2 prospect in the state of Colorado and the No. 17 tight end in the country for the 2026 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is looking to be the tight end of the future for the Bruins.
UCLA currently has redshirt senior tight end Hudson Habermehl is the starting tight end, but it will be his final season with the team. It will be looking for a new star to emerge, and Jensen will be looked at as the future.
2026 Four-Star Wide Receiver Jaron Pula
Pula is one of the top receiver threats in the country for the 2026 class. The American Fork, Utah native is the No. 7 recruit in the state and the No. 61 overall wide receiver in the country, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
There is a lot of hype surrounding Pula and his ability to impact the Bruins' receiver room. He will star alongside sophomore wide out Kwazi Gilmer and senior receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala. It will be a strong group of receivers that can make some serious noise in the Big Ten.
Pula is committed alongside his twin brother, Kennan Pula, a three-star wide receiver who has committed to the program as well.
2026 Three-Star Defensive Lineman Anthony Jones
Jones is the top defensive piece that the Bruins have secured, announcing his commitment on May 15. The Irvine, Calif. native is the 40th-ranked prospect in the state and 45th overall edge rusher in the country for the class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
He chose UCLA over schools like Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, USC and several other top programs. He is going to be a strong reload piece for a Bruin team that is in need of a dominant pass rush.
Jones will be a pivotal piece alongside another recent commit in three-star Tennessee native, Yahya Gaad. UCLA is building a strong defensive line for the future and will have some key pieces for the 2026 season. This team is on the rise and will be a top Big Ten team in a few short years.
