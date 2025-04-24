Breaking Down UCLA’s 2025 Wide Receiver Room
Heading into the 2025 season, the UCLA Bruins' wide receiver room is a mix of emerging talent and seasoned transfers.
With key departures this offseason like J.Michael Sturdivant and Logan Loya, having transferred out this past winter, the Bruins must lean on promising youth and experienced newcomers to support Nico Iamaleava. They have a few days left to acquire players in the spring transfer portal, but no matter what, this receiving core needs to take the next step next season. Who can step up?
As far as experience within the program goes, this group will be led by junior Titus Mokiao-Atimalala. He has spent the last two seasons at UCLA and brings leadership and valuable experience. While his numbers from last season don't jump off the page, he should serve as a solid piece in the Bruins' offense.
Alongside him is Kwazi Gilmer, who made significant contributions as a freshman last season. He is a rising star with big play potential, who already has one year of experience with Coach DeShaun Foster. His 6-foot-2 size paired with his speed and quickness gives him a great chance to take over on the outside this fall.
Last season, as a true freshman, Gilmer caught 31 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns. Of all the players, he may be most likely to grow into the No. 1 target in this new Bruin offense.
The slot position has been bolstered by transfer Mikey Mathews, a quick and reliable receiver from Cal. He should help the Bruins on short routes and third-down play. Another key addition is Jaedon Wilson, who transferred from Arkansas. His SEC experience and 6-foot-3 frame could make him a valuable piece on the outside.
Behind them is redshirt senior Ezavier Staples, who provides depth and a strong 6-foot-4 frame, as well as Rico Flores Jr. and Grant Grey, who are all big receivers. Carter Shaw and Russel Weir round out the group as young players who will need to step up next season.
What lacks in this group is a clear, number one target that Iamaleava can lean on to carry this group. The hope is that these Bruin receivers will improve and blossom with Iamaleava in a new revamped offense. If the offense is going to find success in the difficult Big Ten, everyone needs to improve, fast.
With Iamaleava missing most of spring ball, it is essential that UCLA hits the ground running this offseason and into fall camp.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.