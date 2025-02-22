UCLA Offers Top 2026 Prospect in Arizona
UCLA football has been hitting the recruiting trail hard in Arizona.
This offseason, the Bruins offered three-star wide receiver Daylen Sharper and three-star offensive lineman Jalayne Miller, two standout class of 2026 prospects from the state.
Recently, the Bruins extended an offer to Miller's teammate from Desert Edge High School, four-star cornerback Camren Hamiel. The recruit announced his offer on social media on Friday.
Hamiel is ranked the No. 15 cornerback in his class and the No. 1 recruit from the state, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Hamiel has also received offers from Penn State, Arizona State, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Texas A&M, Washington, Nebraska and BYU, among others.
The prospect recently announced his top seven -- Oregon, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Michigan, Arizona State, Penn State and Tennessee.
247Sports national recruiting analyst recently evaluated Hamiel:
"Made a big jump over the last year and really like the physical traits and positional versatility is a strength. Can flex between corner, safety and nickel and closes really well on the football. Shows strong instincts jumping routes and plays a physical game, whether in coverage or run support. Very strong open field tackler, decisive getting up the field and tackles with authority. Track background shows up as well, shows both short area burst and the long speed to run down the field and stay in the hip pocket of a receiver. Ceiling is high and with his 6-1 frame and ability to run, Hamiel is an easy Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone nationally."
This past season, Hamiel posted 50 tackles, five for a loss, three pass breakups, three interceptions, including a pick-six, a sack and a blocked field goal.
Hamiel is being recruited by UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin, who made his return to the program this offseason. Martin had previously been on staff from 2012 to 2017, holding the same role while also serving as assistant head coach from 2014 to 2017.
Martin, who is highly-regarded for his recruiting, has been quite active on the recruiting trail since rejoining the program.
We'll see if his influence puts UCLA in contention with Hamiel's top schools.
