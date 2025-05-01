Bruins Offer 2026 Four-Star Edge Rusher
The UCLA Bruins continue to heavily recruit a pivotal position that must be addressed over the next few seasons to improve this team's overall success. They extended an offer to 2026 four-star edge rusher Carter Gooden, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Gooden is a top prospect coming out of the state of Massachusetts, being ranked the No. 1 overall player in the state and No. 39 at the edge rusher position, per On3.
From the tape that Gooden put out, he shows an exceptional awareness of where the football is going. He has no problem driving through defenders while shedding blocks to tackle the ball carrier. But his ability to sniff out the run option from the running back or quarterback is very impressive.
Gooden has garnered 21 other offers, with several Big Ten schools getting in the mix. Penn State, Michigan State, Rutgers, Northwestern, and Minnesota are just some of the conference programs that are contending for his commitment.
He currently has visits schedule for Rutgers, MSU, Penn State, Syracuse, and Boston College. Expect the Bruins to set up a visit in the near future to secure his chance to view the campus and fall in love with Westwood and Los Angeles, Calif.
UCLA is driving home the point that its pass rush will be much better in the coming years. The Bruins have already offered 22 total players at the edge position, with 16 of them still to make a commitment somewhere. Gooden would be a major addition to the Bruins' defensive line, come the 2026 season.
Not to mention, first-year collegiate head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels has liked Gooden enough to extend him an offer. When a legendary coach such as that is eyeing him, there must be something special about Gooden.
At 6-5, 255 pounds, Gooden is already physically prepared to play at the next level. The average NFL Combine draft pick measurables over the past three years stands at 6-4, 259 pounds, not too far off from where Gooden is measuring in at. He could be an immediate impact as a freshman for UCLA.
