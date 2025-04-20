How UCLA's Recruiting Has Evolved Since Joining the Big Ten
For most of UCLA's history, it has relied heavily on Southern California for recruiting. The region has been sustainable, consistently producing high-level prospects.
Now, though, it must expand and change to keep up with the Big Ten. The Bruins now must compete with the best programs in the country, like Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan, who all recruit nationally.
Playing in the Big Ten means more trips to the East Coast, which provides opportunities for UCLA to have national exposure. It allows recruits in other parts of the country to come to games, and big-time matchups with the top programs give the Bruins more national attention.
For example, in 2025, Penn State and Ohio State (the reigning national champs) are coming to Pasadena. These will most definitely be nationally broadcast and give UCLA the exposure it is looking for. They just need to make sure they can hang with the best teams in the Big Ten when they get the opportunity.
The Bruins have had an uptick in recruits outside of California over the last few years. In 2022, they only had one out-of-state recruit. For 2025, they will have 6 players coming from out of state.
Even so, the primary way for any school to completely transform its roster is through the transfer portal. Some may love it, some may hate it, but it is the reality that we live in for college football. If you want to be competitive, schools have to be great at recruiting transfers, and UCLA has been making solid acquisitions.
UCLA has 20 incoming transfers for the 2025 season, headlined by the expected addition of quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Other notable players include cornerback Jamier Johnson from Indiana, defensive end Nico Davillier from Arkansas and offensive lineman Eugene Brooks from Oklahoma.
UCLA's recruiting pitch has evolved, and it helps that the school is located in the media capital of the world, Los Angeles. They can now offer players Big Ten competition with access to the NIL goldmine of LA.
This gives the Bruins an advantage over other schools to get elite transfers who are looking to build their personal brand with NIL. Not many cities can compete with the media market of Southern California.
Overall, the UCLA Bruins have adapted well to the recruiting changes required of joining the Big Ten. They have made national headlines with a big splash in the transfer portal, and they aren't showing any signs of slowing down.
