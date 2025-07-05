2025 UCLA Recruit Power Rankings: Offense, Part 1
The UCLA Bruins 2025 football season is slowly approaching, which means we have time to dive into the roster a bit and check out who will make an impact all year.
First, we're going to take a look at the Bruins' incoming freshman and recruits from the class of 2025. Although this class isn't nearly as strong as DeShaun Foster's class of 2026, there are still some players primed to make an impact this season.
Unlike recent editions where we were diving into specific defensive positions, for this portion, we're going to look at the offensive recruits as a whole, starting with the top three recruits.
All star ratings and player evaluations are courtesy of 247Sports and their various national recruiting analysts.
1. Karson Cox, 4-Star RB, Hesperia (Calif.)
Cox is UCLA's second-highest rated commit according to 247Sports behind edge Cole Cogshell. The 18th-ranked running back in the nation for 2025 pledged to the Bruins on May 14, 2024.
Cox is one of the top running backs out West and has been since his breakout sophomore year. He’s a national level recruit with the talent to play for just about anyone. He’s a complete back with a projectable frame and a nice combination of speed, balance and power. He has the short area quickness to hit the hole decisively and the long speed to run away from a secondary. He’s a physical back as well, runs hard and is tough to bring down in the open field. He can run between the tackles and pick up yards after contact and shows the speed to bounce it outside and break off long runs as well. Cox also catches the ball well out of the backfield and is an every down back who can play in any situation. He’s also a three year starter playing linebacker and could easily play safety at the college level but running back is his passion and where we think he projects best at as well. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
2. Garrison Blank, 3-Star OT, Rocklin (Calif.)
Blank is a fringe four-star with an 89 rating from 247Sports. He was the 46th ranked offensive tackle in the nation in 2025 and committed to the Bruins in June 2024.
Blank is a true tackle prospect with a huge frame. We saw him at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles back in March and he’s all of the 6-7, 300 pounds he’s listed at with big hands and an 80”+ wingspan. He played offensive guard as a sophomore and moved to left tackle as a junior and made a huge jump in development and physicality. He’s a dominant run blocker who just mauls opposing linemen at this level. He plays through the whistle and has a nice edge in his game that you to have to excel in the trenches at the next level. He’s strong at the point of attack and plays with good pad level and leverage, especially for a tackle with his length. He can pull, trap and cave in an entire side of the defensive line. He shows good quickness off the snap and can get to the second level but improving his overall athleticism and lateral mobility is something we would love to see moving forward. Probably projects more as a right tackle than left in college or could slide back inside to guard but he’s a trend up guy for sure and shows a high ceiling. The frame, toughness and functional athleticism are intriguing and he projects as a high Power 4 prospect and multi-year starter at that level. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
3. Noah Flores, 3-Star TE, Graham (Wash.)
Flores was the No. 4 prospect out of the state of Washington in 2025 and pledged to Westwood on May 22, 2024.
Flores is one of the top tight ends out West with a really nice ceiling to him. He had a strong workout at the Under Armour Camp in Seattle (4/21/24) and showed a nice combination of size and athleticism. He has a prototype 6-4, 235 pound frame with a lot of length to him. He’s a plus athlete who can run and jump and has all the physical tools you want to see in a young tight end prospect. He has good hands, runs well after the catch and is more than just a possession guy, he can make plays down the field. He’s a willing blocker who has some physicality to him and as he fills out, should develop in to an every down tight end who can play in any situation. He plays more as a jumbo receiver right now but fits the mold of tight ends drafted high in recent NFL Drafts, players who played more of a receiver role and then grew in to a tight end in college. Flores is currently a high end three-star with an 89 Rating but is definitely on four-star watch and has all the tools to be very good at the college level. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another edition to this new series!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.