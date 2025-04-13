Bruins Extend Offer to 2026 Three-Star QB
The UCLA Bruins have offered another quarterback in the 2026 class as they extended an offer to three-star gunslinger Cole Bergeron, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday. Bruins first-year offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri was pictured meeting with Bergeron during his visit.
Bergeron is a 6-4, 210-pound three-star right-handed quarterback, ranked as the 18th overall recruit in the state and 34th in the country, per 247Sports. The soon-to-be high school senior is heading into his final year of action before landing on a college campus.
Bergeron has garnered six offers, most notably coming from the Bruins and Indiana Hoosiers. The other offers include Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Florida Atlantic and Arkansas State. As his senior season rolls around, more offers will begin to pour in, and UCLA has wisely shown early interest.
247Sports' Gabe Brooks did a breakdown on Bergeron's game and what he may be able to bring to Westwood in a few short years. Brooks credits the three-star's 6-4 frame and a canon for an arm that will only improve as he grows. There is a lot to like in Bergeron's game, specifically his arm strength.
"Big-framed pro-style quarterback with a corresponding big arm that shows in downfield vertical passing game juice and short-to-intermediate velocity," Brooks wrote. "Excellent timing and touch passer who knows how to throw to spots to allow only his receivers to make plays on the ball. Smooth, repeatable release fosters consistent spiral and RPMs.
" ... Occasionally throws a bit flat-footed at times. Production context is not crystal clear due to lack of concrete data at this point, but the tape and live exposures have been strong. Projects to the P4 level with significant long-term potential that suggests multi-year impact starter upside."
Woods mentioned a flat-footed throw that Bergeron could fall victim to, but having a offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach like Sunseri will remedy that quickly. Sunseri helped transform former Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke for an unbelievable senior season with the Hoosiers, last season.
UCLA has now offered 11 quarterbacks in the 2026 class and seven are yet to commit to a program. They will look to secure at least two of their prospects to strengthen their offensive outlook for the near future. Bergeron is one of just two three-star offers but may possess the highest ceiling of all.
