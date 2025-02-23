UCLA Offers Class of 2026 Four-Star OL
Now that he has settled in, new UCLA offensive line coach Andy Kwon has been able to enter full recruiting mode.
The Bruins recently extended an offer to class of 2026 four-star offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks of Cardinal Mooney High School in Florida. Parks announced the offer on social media on Friday.
The 6-5, 300-pound lineman is ranked the No. 17 interior offensive lineman in his class and the No. 38 class of 2026 recruit in Florida, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Parks has also received offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon, among others.
Kwon may not have the experience other coaches on staff do, but he understands what's important about recruiting.
UCLA target Jalayne Miller, who was offered by Kwon this month, noted the first-year Bruins coach's commitment to developing relationships.
"He [Kwon] let it be known he would have loved to see me, especially during the open time -- January, February -- but due to him being new, he wanted to just make sure he would already have a relationship with the guys that were already there, which I appreciate him just coming up front and telling me because that just shows me how important relationships are to him also," Miller told me.
Kwon's got a big responsibility now -- he will be looked to to turn things around up front, as UCLA had one of the worst offensive lines in the Big Ten last season.
So far, the Bruins have done an admirable job revamping the group through the transfer portal.
"I like what we have [at offensive line], but you still want to add depth, just for competition," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "I just felt that our depth this season wasn't where it needed to be. Some games, we would get tired in the second half. The LSU game, we got tired in the second half, we can't put guys in. We needed more depth. So, I think that as long as we can get, potentially, some more guys in, yes, we want to do that, but I like what we have. I like the guys that are here right now that want to be Bruins."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.