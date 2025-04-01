Four-Star UCLA Target Set to Commit This Week
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster and his staff has been working diligently to put together this 2026 recruiting class. With four wide receivers making up the class so far, the staff has been doing all that they can to notch a few more commitments. Their next opportunity is on the horizon.
247Sports announced on social media on Monday that Westlake, California native Deshonne Redeaux will be making his decision on Saturday, at 1 p.m. ET.
Redeaux will be deciding between UCLA, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Washington and the Bruins' bitter rival, USC. The four-star cut his list down to the top six back in February and has finally reached a decision.
The running back out of Westlake Village Oaks Christian High School rushed for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season, making him one of the most productive ball carriers in the entire 2026 class. With his home-run hitting ability on any play, Redeaux is a strong priority for the Bruins.
The Bruins may have an uphill battle, but they aren't out of the picture. Redeaux has taken recent visits to Washington and USC, but the Bruins have not given up and have continued to cultivate their relationship and sell their program.
It's no secret that the Bruins have struggled on the ground, especially with the move into the always-physical Big Ten Conference. The Bruins have started taking steps in addressing that, bringing in a number of new offensive linemen and are still in on plenty more for the 2026 class. The UCLA run game has to be of the utmost importance to make the next jump for Foster and his program.
Getting some fresh legs at the running back is likely the next step. A versatile player who can get it done between the tackles, on the edge and also in the passing game takes the offense to the next level.
That kind of versatility is almost required at this point with modern offenses becoming more and more complex. Positions are much more fluid than they were 10-15 years ago.
It seems UCLA is taking the right steps to establish the run and become more of a threat in tht aspect.
Please follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to not miss another UCLA recruiting story.
Feel free to also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.