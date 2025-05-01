UCLA Offers Local 2027 Three-Star Linebacker
His last name may be Coach, but the UCLA Bruins are seeking to turn 2027 three-star linebacker Ethan Coach into a Bruin player in the next couple years. The program recently extended an offer to the Bellflower native in hopes of earning his commitment.
He announced the offer on social media last month.
Coach is entering his junior season at St. John Bosco High School, one of the top schools for high school football in the entire nation. In his sophomore season on varsity, Coach totaled 39 tackles, one for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble.
The hometown prospect is ranked 55th in the state and 28th at the linebacker position, per 247Sports. He has garnered eight total offers so far, with the only other Big Ten team in contention being Nebraska. Arizona State, BYU, Cal and Arkansas are among the other top teams.
Coach is yet to schedule any visits with schools, but being a 2027 graduate, he still has time. UCLA's campus is roughly 30 miles from his hometown, making a visit to campus extremely easy. By proximity, the Bruins are the closest to him, making it a smooth transition in familiar territory.
One thing that may help the Bruins in securing Coach is the fact that the Bruins also offered his twin brother, Justin. Being recruited by many of the same schools and playing the same position, UCLA could have the "Coach Crew" making impact plays at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA just saw four defensive players be drafted in the recent 2025 NFL Draft: Carson Schwesinger, Oluwafemi Oladjeo, Kain Medrano and Jay Toia. Coach certainly is aware of the pedigree that has been built with the Bruins program over the year, but more specifically at the linebacker position.
If Coach is looking to develop into an NFL-level player, UCLA is the right move for him. Take Schwesinger, for example, a former walk-on in 2021, turned second-round draft pick after a sensational junior season in 2024.
Coach would learn from linebackers coach Scott White, who has been decorated over the past year with the success of the room he has helped coach. White also coached 10-year NFL veteran and 2014 Dick Butkus Award winner, Eric Kendricks, a former Bruin from 2011-2014.
At 6-3, 205 pounds, Coach is already ready to make an impact at the college level. If he is able to elevate his eight to 215 or so, he will be a force to be reckoned with in the defensive secondary.
