Elite UCLA 2027 Target Commits to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
UCLA is one of over 25 offers for 2027 2-way star Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, a California native who is currently the no. 2 ranked player in the state of California for the 2027 class, and no. 13 nationally. Recently, Fa'alave-Johnson has received offers from the likes of Notre Dame,
Per NBC Sports, Fa'alave-Johnson has accepted an invitation to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, taking place on January 10, 2026.
This will be the 26th annual Navy All-American Bowl, taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It's one of the largest high school all -star events with an incredible amount of successful alumni. Per the NBC Sports story, the alumni include 594 draft picks, 103 Super Bowl champions, 274 Pro Bowl selections and 18 Heisman finalists.
Fa'alave-Johnson is a premier player for a variety of reasons. He's incredibly gifted as a defensive back, breaking on the ball and delivering vicious hits. Offensively, he can tote the rock and cut through a defense with elite speed and lateral quickness or be a downfield threat to catch the ball and stretch the field.
Only the elite of the elite high school prospects get invited to compete on a yearly basis. It's an incredible platform to showcase talents and begin the process of making some of these players household names. Fa'alave-Johnson getting the invite highlights just how highly he is being touted as a game-changer at the next level.
UCLA is still competing for the talented 2027, but so are a ton of schools across the country. With a number of schools trying to build their relationship with the rising star, UCLA has a tall task ahead of them to stay in the hunt.
The Bruins have been doing a great job of staying in the running late for some elite prospects so far in the 2026 class, proving that their momentum on the recruiting trail is real.
They are building credibility with prospects and showing that the DeShaun Foster era is moving in the right direction. Foster and his staff have been doing and saying the right things, and that should start to show over the next couple of recruiting classes.
