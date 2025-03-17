Breaking Down UCLA's '26 Commits So Far
UCLA has nabbed four solid prospects to begin the 2026 recruiting class. All four commits are wide receivers, and all of them have their own traits that make them absolute weapons for the UCLA offense.
Jaron Pula
The most highly touted prospect of the four, Pula is an incredibly talented receiver. A speedy receiver out of Utah with great hands, Pula makes defenses suffer trying to keep up with him. On top of his pure speed, his attention to detail on his routes adds an extra element of difficulty to cover him.
Kennan Pula
Twin brother of Jaron Pula above, his game resembles his brothers as well. The Timpview receiver is a great route runner who runs every route on the tree with detail and speed. Pula can take the top off of a defense with ease and uses his size well. Fans should be extremely excited about both of the Pula brothers coming to town.
Kenneth Moore III
Moore III is an extremely talented wideout from California with explosive tendencies. While he's not as tall as the other two receivers above, he does have elite route running and an understanding of how to set up defensive backs and leave them in the dust. Whether it's out wide or lining up in the slot, Moore III could be a do-it-all player for the Bruins.
Jonah Smith
Smith is a highly-touted prospect from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and has the high ceiling to be great. Jonah is a speedster who can be a tremendous deep threat at the next level. Another great route runner with exceptional attention to detail on his route running, Smith is hard to stay on in man coverage, and he displays the ability to find soft spots in the zone and pick defenses apart that way.
Overall, the 2026 class is off to a solid start in terms of weapons. UCLA has found a few impressive athletes who put pressure on defenses and make life difficult for them. These athletes have the talent to help the UCLA offense tremendously and take that next step.
It's a good start, but UCLA will need to have some of the other positions start to fall in place to continue to push this class forward.
