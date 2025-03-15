UCLA Extends Offer to Top WR in Class of 2027
The UCLA Bruins coaching staff has been busy trying to fill out the 2026 recruiting class, and keeping their eyes out for talent in the up and coming classes as well.
Julius Jones Jr., a class of 2027 wideout from St. Thomas Aquinas, currently sits as one of the most highly touted receivers in this class. The five-star wideout is ranked the No. 1 wide receiver in his class and No. 1 '27 prospect in Florida, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He announced his offer on his social media on Friday.
Jones Jr is the son of former Notre Dame running back Julius Jones, who went on to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2004 NFL Draft.
The services of this star weapon are extremely sought after, as Jones currently holds over 15 Power-4 offers already. UCLA is just the latest in a long line to attempt to acquire Jones Jr, with more offers surely on the way.
Watching his highlights will absolutely wow you. His release off the line is one of the most polished you will see, and his acceleration and top-end speed make him a nightmare for defensive backs to cover. Put all of that together with some sticky hands that seem to haul in everything thrown his way, and you've got yourself an elite receiver ready-made for big-time college football.
You have to love the aggression out of UCLA and its staff as they continue to throw their hat in the ring with some of the top prospects in the country. Even if they don't land every single one, putting themselves out there and building these relationships will be crucial to building a good name on the recruiting trail.
Looking at it from the lens of roster need, UCLA is looking for more weapons as it looks to replace some lost production. The Bruins can definitely offer playing time early and often, which can be enticing. While UCLA has been working to build its stockpile of weapons, it has started swinging for the fences a little more often, which shows the confidence the program is starting to build.
This offer to Jones not only signifies their interest in acquiring a big-time prospect to make the team better but could also build confidence within the program and build some trust in the prospects they pursue. DeShaun Foster and his assistants continue to invest in the rebuild the right way.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @TylerGrahamSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.