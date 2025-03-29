UCLA Extends Offer to '27 Defensive Lineman
As UCLA continues its mission to fill out the 2026 class, it's also made a very clear shift to the 2027 class. It has started to offer and host visits for a number of underclassmen recently. The early start on these relationships could be the difference
The latest example of this comes in the form of an offer to Julius LaRosa III, a multi-sport athlete who is currently 6-foot-2 and over 250 pounds. A true interior defensive lineman, LaRosa can truly control the line of scrimmage and plug gaps in the run game.
Coaches love a multi-sport athlete. True competitors who can compete nearly year-round are hard to come by, so when teams find one, they absolutely pounce.
The trend of recruiting earlier and earlier in cycles is nothing new but has become more and more crucial. Building those strong relationships and letting them get to know the program early is growing more and more important in the world of NIL and transferring. Finding truly loyal coaching staffs will become more and more rare, and prospects will likely appreciate it more than ever.
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA staff will be plenty busy this spring as official visits for some of their highest-priority 2026 prospects will be coming to campus, as well as spring football beginning. It has become so imperative to look ahead and plan for the future that in the middle of all of the other things they are doing, they carve out time to ensure they get the ball rolling on future classes as well.
Other notable prospects in the class of 2027 for UCLA:
Troy Bowens- Bowens is a versatile athlete who can play on either side of the ball. Bowens was just offered by UCLA just this week.
Sione Kaho- Connections can be made to 2027 quarterback Sione Kaho, whose brother played linebacker for the Bruins. Kaho last visited UCLA back on March 6.
Honor Fa'alave-Johnson- UCLA has been all over Fa'alave-Johnson, bringing him to campus whenever possible. He was just named to the Navy All-American Bowl team.
Deanthony Crittenden- An Ohio native, wide receiver Deanthony Crittenden is high up on the UCLA board.
