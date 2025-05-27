CFB Juggernauts Join the Battle for UCLA Target Khary Wilder
For a while, things were looking good for UCLA's chances of landing local class of 2026 prospect Khary Wilder, but he's begun to pick up more national attention.
Wilder, a four-star edge rusher who plays for Junipero Serra, still has his official visit to UCLA set for June 6, but two college football titans have joined the mix.
According to On3's Mike Singer, Wilder now also has officials set to Ohio State and Notre Dame, the two teams, of course, from last season's national title game. He will visit Ohio State this weekend and Notre Dame on June 14.
The good thing for UCLA is that it seems bitter rival USC is starting to fall out of contention, considering the fact that the Trojans have eight defensive line commits from the class already.
“When they [USC] came to Serra recently, they told me that I’m still a priority for them and they’re taking a couple more D-line recruits in the class,” Wilder told Singer, per an article from On3's Keegan Pope.
“I’m taking into account how full the position room is at each school and what the depth chart looks like.”
Wilder is ranked the No. 25 class of 2026 recruit in California and the No. 23 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. 247Sports has Wilder's interest in UCLA and Washington classified as "warm."
The following is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of the prospect:
"Wilder will be a rare four-year starter for the Cavs and just keeps getting better every time we see him. He’s a dominant inside/outside lineman who probably projects best long term as a three-tech or traditional tackle.
"He’s continuing to grow and fill out and boasts a solid 6-4, 250 frame with an 80” wing span and huge hands. He shows off natural pass rush skill and can beat an opposing guard or tackle with quickness and power. He plays with grown man strength and can toss an opposing lineman aside and gets a solid push even against a double team.
"He has a relentless motor as well and one of those players that just keeps coming. We like the multi-sport background as well and he has developed in to a solid basketball player on the hardwood. He’s an early Power 4 prospect in our eyes and someone we think who has the talent to play for just about any program in the country."
