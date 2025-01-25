UCLA Offers Local Class of 2026 3-Star EDGE
UCLA football has been looking to make major strides on the recruiting trail.
The Bruins' coaching staff has extended countless offers this month, both to in-state and out-of-state prospects.
One of the latest offers was to a local class of 2026 recruit, three-star edge rusher Khary Wilder.
Wilder announced the offer on social media on Friday.
The 6-4, 250-pound prospect plays for Junipero Serra in Gardena. He is ranked the No. 32 edge rusher in his class and the No. 44 class of 2026 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Wilder has also received offers from USC, Washington, Alabama, Tennessee, UNLV, Cal, Boise State and Arizona State, among others.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Wilder back in September:
"Wilder is one of the top defensive lineman out West right now, regardless of class. He looks about 6-3, 240 pounds and shows the ability to play all over the defensive line. He played edge, tackle and as three-tech as a sophomore and had big 75 tackle, 15 sack season. He has been un-blockable this season as well, showing off a lightning quick get-off, strong hands and the ability to win with speed and power. He has a relentless motor, is very strong and can just bully opposing linemen at the HS level. At the college level, we think he’ll play primarily as an interior lineman and has the frame to easily pack on 40 pounds or so without losing any of his athleticism. He’s a plus athlete for the position, can run down plays from behind and is strong at the point of attack. He has a high ceiling and projects as an easy Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for any school in the country."
According to MaxPreps, Wilder recorded 86 tackles, 11.0 for loss and 4.5 sacks this past season.
Wilder also plays basketball for Juniperro Sierra. Per MaxPreps, he is averaging over 10 points a game and nearly 10 rebounds this season.
UCLA has some competition as it recruits Wilder, and that should only continue to grow, but the Bruins have the benefit of being close to home for the prospect.
