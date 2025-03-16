EXCLUSIVE: Intriguing '26 ATH Raves About Coaches After Visit to UCLA
At 6-foot-3, Marcus McGeilberry is a big and lanky athlete with a ton of explosive traits.
His speed, change of direction and ability to high point the football makes him an interesting prospect who could play on either side of the ball. UCLA hosted him on a visit this past week and seemed to make a great impression on the soon-to-be senior.
He spoke with UCLA Bruins On SI about what it was like seeing campus and what he is feeling about the Bruins' staff. The friendly welcome he received made him comfortable right from the start.
"All of the coaches impressed me. Everyone was welcoming, and I was able to connect with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe." McGeilberry said.
Seeing the historic campus was eye-opening for McGeilberry as well.
"The thing that impressed me the most was learning the history behind all of the buildings at the school," he said.
The allure of playing at the Rose Bowl is also incredibly appealing to the standout athlete.
"Playing at the Rose Bowl would be nice," McGeilberry said. "It most definitely excites me."
McGeilberry had really good things to say about the staff at UCLA and the job that head coach DeShaun Foster has done while trying to build the program.
"I think what Coach Foster has going on is great and the program is going to thrive", he said.
It seems that DeShaun Foster continues to build a solid and respectable name for UCLA on the recruiting trail.
While UCLA is likely looking his way to play on the defensive side of the ball, McGeilberry has the confidence and play-making ability to make his presence felt wherever he's needed.
"I wouldn't mind playing on either side of the ball," he said. "I love both spots the same and work on my craft on both sides, so I am fully confident in both. "
The overarching theme on the recruiting trail seems to be that the staff at UCLA has been doing a great job of making more connections, diving deeper with its recruits and ensuring it get its specific kinds of players.
McGeilberry is another piece of that puzzle that could yield results as it continues to build depth at key positions.
