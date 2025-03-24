Two UCLA Commits Named All-Stars at Polynesian Combine
The UCLA Bruins have notched four total commits for the 2026 class. Two of them are twin brothers, Jaron and Kennan Pula. Both of the brothers showed up to the Polynesian Bowl National Combine & Showcase event in Las Vegas, Nevada and proceeded to impress.
The Polynesian Bowl National Combine & Showcase is a 3-day event in which some of the top athletes from across the country get to showcase their skill with speed and agility testing and positional drills.
UCLA wide receiver commits Jaron and Kennan Pula were named All-Stars at the event, which won't surprise people who have seen what they can do. The Pula brothers were key pieces at Timpview High School in 2024, leading the Thunderbirds with a combined 2,509 yards and 22 touchdowns in their careers.
They'll now take their talents to Highland Lone Peak High School in 2025, which was the runner-up in 2024 for the Class 6-A state championship.
Jaron Pula is currently rated as the no. 5 player in the state of Utah per 247Sports, and Kennan Pula is rated as the no. 8 player in the state of Utah. Both are top 100 wide receivers in the country, despite the wideout market being incredibly saturated.
Their style should mesh well with head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri's offensive philosophies. With their game-breaking speed and ability to get the job after the catch, they'll add a huge spark to the offense.
UCLA fans should feel great about the kinds of players they are getting with Jaron and Kennan Pula. They are extremely explosive and are intentional with their routes and doing their job. They have the instincts that are hard to just teach a receiver-you've either got it or you don't.
As the UCLA staff continues to focus on filling out the rest of the 2026 recruiting class and continuing to build out their roster, it is reassuring to see their current commits continue to build their resume. It validates the coaching staff's ability to evaluate, recruit and land some of the best talent.
It can also keep pushing the program forward on the recruiting trail, building credibility with recruits and high schools.
