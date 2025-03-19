Twin UCLA Commits Transferring for Senior Season
On Monday, 247Sports' Blair Angulo reported that UCLA wide receiver commits Jaron and Kennan Pula have decided to transfer from Timpview High School to Lone Peak for their final season.
The Pula brothers were key pieces at Timpview, leading the Thunderbirds with a combined 2,509 yards and 22 touchdowns in their careers. They'll now take their talents to Highland Lone Peak high school, who were the runner up in 2024 for the Class 6-A state championship.
The Bruins recruited the talented twins hard, and were eventually able to earn a commitment from the package-deal brothers. It was a monumental win for head coach DeShaun Foster and his coaching staff. Both of the Pula brothers have a chance to be absolute game-breakers at the next level.
While there has been some speculation that this move could have an impact or be a sign of a possible flip, mainly to BYU, but that doesn't seem likely. Their relationship with the staff and the program as a whole seems about as strong as it could be.
Being a package deal is something the brothers had discussed for quite some time. Playing together in college, just as they've done throughout their childhood, is important to them. Getting to do that at UCLA will be the cherry on top.
UCLA fans should feel great about the kinds of players they are getting with Jaron and Kennan Pula. They are extremely explosive and are intentional with their routes and doing their job. They have the instincts that are hard to just teach a receiver-you've either got it or you don't.
The Bruins continue to stockpile weapons in this 2026 class. Of the four commitments UCLA currently has, all of them are listed as wide receivers. The Bruins are building a ton of depth at the receiver position and are poising themselves to have an embarrassment of riches out wide.
It will be interesting to see how many more weapons they take in this class as they continue to build it out and how they fill in other positions of need.
