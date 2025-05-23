UCLA Offers Elite 2027 Four-Star TE
The UCLA Bruins recently extended an offer to 2027 four-star tight end Seneca Driver, one of the top pass catchers in the nation for his recruiting class.
Driver announced his offer on Thursday via X, formerly known as Twitter. This is a guy that the Bruins need in their tight end room.
A native of Danville, Kentucky, Driver played both sides of the ball in his sophomore season at Boyle County High School but is focusing on being a tight end for his collegiate recruitment. He totaled 24 catches for 353 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last year, per MaxPreps.
Driver is the No. 2 prospect in the state and the No. 7 overall tight end in the country for the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is also almost a Top 100 player, coming in as the 110th overall player in the country.
From the tape that Driver released, he showed an elite ability to move laterally and change direction when needed. He can catch the ball in the flat, pivoting off of defenders, and making his way up field quickly. He is also a dangerous threat on the seam route deep down the field at 6-7, 225 pounds.
Whoever is anyone in the realm of college football these days has extended an offer to Driver. UCLA is competing alongside Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Miami (FL), Penn State, Tennessee and many other schools of that caliber. The Bruins will need a strong recruiting push to grab Driver.
UCLA recently earned the commitment of 2026 four-star tight end Camden Jensen, finding success in recruiting the top talent in the position group. Being able to have Jensen enter the program next season and Driver filling the role in two years would set the Bruins up for strong offensive success.
Driver has two more years of high school ball before having to make a commitment anywhere, and the Bruins would be wise to get him on campus sooner rather than later. If they can establish a foundation for a potential commitment may pay dividends when the four-star prospect makes a decision.
