UCLA Lands Class of 2026 Four-Star TE
In just a matter of days, UCLA football has soared with its recruiting of the class of 2026.
On Sunday, it earned its eighth commit from the class, as four-star tight end Camden Jensen announced on social media he has committed to UCLA. He had just been on an official visit to the program and still has officials lined up with Missouri, Nebraska and Florida.
"First of all I want to thank god my family and coaches who have helped me get where I am," Jensen wrote in his announcement post. "I want to thank Coach [Jerry] Neuheisel and Coach [DeShaun] Foster for giving me the opportunity to be a UCLA Bruins. Without them none of this would be possible.
"I want to thank all the coaches that took there valued time to recruit me and believe in me not as just a player but a person. Throughout my entire process that started after my 8th grade season and early into my freshman year it has been a long and hard journey.
"I'm so very thankful for the position I'm in today, with that being said I will be committing to the UCLA of California Los Angeles. GO BRUINS!!!!"
Jensen is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 recruit from Colorado and the No. 17 tight end in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
This is a monumental move for UCLA, which adds to its class of 2026 receivers Kenneth Moore III, Kennan Pula, Jaron Pula and Jonah Smith with another receiving weapon, a big one at that. Jensen stands at 6-7, 250 pounds.
The prospect's commitment marks UCLA's eighth commitment from the class of 2026. A week ago, it had half that.
This past week, the Bruins landed three-star linebacker Matthew Muasau, brother of former Bruin star and current New York Giants linebacker, Darius Muasau, three-star defensive lineman Anthony "Poppa" Jones and three-star defensive lineman Yahya Gaad.
Just like that, UCLA has elevated itself from being one of the Big Ten's least productive teams in recruiting the class of 2026 to one of the best.
It's clear recruits are seeing the vision, and as official visit season continues, more will likely join the movement this spring.
