Connections Could Be Key in UCLA's Recruitment of Star 2027 QB
The UCLA Bruins have been at work trying to add to the 2026 recruiting class, but it's never too early to look ahead. Building relationships and ensuring you're present and transparent early with a recruit can sometimes be the key. There's still a place for loyalty, even in this crazy college football world of NIL and transferring.
Another key can be a connection within the program. Having a parent or sibling tied to a school can give that school a leg up on the competition. We've seen time and time again where prospects want to follow the footsteps of someone in their life and add to the legacy they had left there. They are sometimes already very familiar with the school and have an extensive knowledge of the program and campus.
Sione Kaho is a class of 2027 quarterback out of Tacoma Washington with an important connection to the UCLA program. His brother, Ale Kaho, was a linebacker for the Bruins after transferring from Alabama.
Ale Kaho saw action in eight games in 2024, totaling 26 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup and was on the national championship-winning Alabama team in 2020. Kaho battled injury for a good chunk of his collegiate career and was put on the Comeback Player of the Year Watchlist to begin the 2024 season.
This key connection could be a big deal when it comes to the recruitment of Kaho. His brother finished out his career at UCLA, battling through injury and all. It says something that he wanted to stay there and finish his career out with the Bruins.
As the Bruins continue to build the program and instill the culture they want, it could be a major win to grab a commitment from a prospect with connections to the program. That could bode well that the family atmosphere is being put into the program.
Sione Kaho last visited UCLA back on March 6. The Bruins have been present and diligent with him and positioned themselves firmly in the middle of his recruitment. Keep a lookout for Coach DeShaun Foster and the staff to have him back on campus soon.
