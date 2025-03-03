UCLA Makes Top Eight for Class of 2026 Four-Star OL
UCLA football's impression on the 2026 recruiting class has been strong, as the Bruins have been named finalists for a number of recruits.
The program was most recently included among class of 2026 four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi's top eight, which was revealed by On3's Hayes Fawcett on Friday.
The other finalists were USC, Utah, Oregon, Cal, Tennessee, Miami (FL) and Ohio State.
Tofi, who stands at 6-foot-7, 335 pounds, plays for Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco. He is ranked the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in his class and the No. 19 class of 2026 prospect in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Tofi was named to Cal-Hi's Junior All-State First Team and also received co-junior of the year honors from the West Catholic Athletic League.
UCLA offered him back in August.
New Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon visited the prospect in January.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Tofi from April of 2024:
"Tofi is a massive kid, who has drawn some Penei Sewell comparisons because of the similar frame at same stage and playing style. Plays guard and tackle at the HS level but projects more as an interior lineman at the next level. Really strong at point of attack, overwhelms opposing defenders with his size and raw power. Moves well in the box, has quick feet and good lateral mobility for a player his size. Will be a four-year basketball player and is throwing shot and discuss this year as well. Powerful run blocker who can consistently drive his man down the field or put him on his back. Has a nice mean streak to him as well and has all the physical tools to be a dominant player early in his college career. Would love to see him lean out a bit and it would only help his quickness and mobility but he’s talented enough to play for any Power 4 program."
Landing Tofi will be tough, especially considering his older brother, John, just signed with Cal as a member of the class of 2025. Nonetheless, the opportunity is there.
