UCLA's New OL Coach Visits 4-Star Class of 2026 OL
UCLA football was quite aggressive on the recruiting trail this past week.
The coaching staff was all around the country visiting high schools and homes of prospects.
One of those coaches was new Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon.
Per a post on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account, class of 2026 four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi was visited by Kwon last week.
Tofi, who plays for Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco, is ranked the No. 15 class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Tofi back in April:
"Tofi is a massive kid, who has drawn some Penei Sewell comparisons because of the similar frame at same stage and playing style. Plays guard and tackle at the HS level but projects more as an interior lineman at the next level. Really strong at point of attack, overwhelms opposing defenders with his size and raw power. Moves well in the box, has quick feet and good lateral mobility for a player his size. Will be a four-year basketball player and is throwing shot and discuss this year as well. Powerful run blocker who can consistently drive his man down the field or put him on his back. Has a nice mean streak to him as well and has all the physical tools to be a dominant player early in his college career. Would love to see him lean out a bit and it would only help his quickness and mobility but he’s talented enough to play for any Power 4 program."
Tofi has received offers from UCLA, USC, Arkansas, BYU, Arizona State, Cal, Auburn, Duke Florida, Washington, Washington State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Nebraska and Miami (FL), among others.
Kwon joined the Bruins' coaching staff last month after spending the last three seasons as the offensive line coach at Arkansas State. He spent his first season with the program (2021) as its tight ends coach.
Kwon played at Georgia Southern, where he was a two-time All-Sun Belt honoree.
