Bruins Attempting to Build Elite Offensive Line
The Big Ten is known for a number of things.
Defense, physicality and running the ball are a few that should come to mind immediately. The UCLA coaching staff has been hard at work to sure up the offensive line room and ensure they are able to compete with the physicality week in and week out.
As it currently stands, the UCLA 2026 recruiting class stands at four total commitments, all of which happen to be wide receivers. Looking below the surface, you'll find the commitment to building the physicality is still there from head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive line coach Andy Kwon and the rest of the staff.
So far, a number of offensive linemen have been offered and have visits scheduled to Westwood.
Below are some of the offensive linemen on the UCLA recruiting board that will be visiting campus this spring.
May 8: Tommy Tofi, OL. San Francisco (CA)
One of UCLA's top targets in this class, Tommy Tofi will be the first official visit this spring. UCLA is one of Tofi's top eight schools and is looking to secure his commitment to give the program a major boost.
June 6: Johnnie Jones, OL, Tampa (FL)
Johnnie Jones is a four-star offensive lineman with the physical tools to be great at the next level. Coach Kwon absolutely has a type, and Jones checks every single box. The mix of size, strength and technique Jones possesses is nearly impossible to find.
June 6: Kannon Smith, OL, Littleton (CO)
Kannon Smith is a big-bodied offensive tackle from Valor Christian High School in Colorado with a ton of potential. He has the frame to be able to pack on plenty of more weight and is already ahead in his technique. Smith is considering plenty of other solid choices, so the Bruins will be locked in a heated battle for his commitment.
There's no doubt that UCLA would love to have any of these prospects, but it will likely only end up with one or two. Still, the Bruins should feel good just being in the mix for these guys this late in their process. As the Bruins work to fill out the 2026 recruiting class, visits will play a crucial role in getting some of these over the goal line.
