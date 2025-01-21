UCLA Offers 2026 4-Star OL
UCLA football has been taking full advantage of the offseason, visiting high schools around the country while extending offers.
Most recently, the Bruins offered class of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Johnnie "DJ" Jones from Berkely Prep High School in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Jones announced the offer on social media on Tuesday.
The 6-7, 305-pound lineman is ranked the No. 16 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 26 class of 2026 prospect in the state of Florida, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Jones has also received offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, Penn State, Miami (FL) and Missouri, among others.
Jones helped lead Berkely Prep to the 2024 FHSAA Region 2-2A Semifinal in November. The year before, he and the Buccaneers won the 2023 FHSAA Region 2-2M state title.
Recruiting offensive linemen is crucial for this current UCLA coaching staff, as the program had arguably the worst offensive line in the Big Ten this past season.
The Bruins have done an admirable job replenishing the room through the transfer portal -- Eugene Brooks, Kaeden Arnold, Julian Armella and Courtland Ford -- but didn't necessarily get the offensive line haul it needed from the class of 2025.
New Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon has already been quite active on the recruiting trail, a good sign for a program that is looking to establish dominance on the offensive side of the trenches for the coming years.
UCLA has four commits from the class of 2026 so far, but with this new-look coaching staff, there already seems to be a sense of urgency to develop connections on the recruiting trail this winter, which could greatly benefit the program as the year progresses.
"Recruiting is going to come," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
UCLA has landed 18 signees from the class of 2025 and 20 transfers from the 2024-25 transfer portal.
