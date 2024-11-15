Bruins In Race to Land 2026 Four-Star RB Prospect
The UCLA Bruins are within striking range for 2026 four-star running back Brian Bonner Jr. as he announced his final 10 teams to determine where he will take his talents for college football in 2026. Bonner has four other Big Ten teams in the mix along with the Bruins, among other top programs.
He made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday:

The four-star back is the 100th-ranked player nationally and 17th in the state of California by 247Sports. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins from 247Sports broke down Bonner's game and what he could bring to the Bruins in a couple years.
"Bonner is on the short list when talking about the top running backs in the ’26 West Coast class," Biggins wrote. "We liked him a lot at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and he has the total package of size, speed, wiggle and hands. He’s an all-purpose back who put up solid numbers as a sophomore running it and as a receiver. He has a very projectable frame at about 6-0, 185 pounds with room to add good weight and his speed definitely shows up on the football field. He’s both quick and fast with some wiggle and can play every down and in any situation. He has shined this Spring on the track with personal best 10.65-100m but he’s not a track guy playing football, he’s a true high level Power 4 prospect who can play for any college in the country. Bonner is a high ceiling player with NFL upside."
In his sophomore season of 2023, Bonner earned production from every aspect of the offense, recording 500 rushing yards, 457 receiving, and and 274 yards on kick return. He is a triple-threat weapon on offense and could be utilized in the pass game as a multifaceted running back.
The Bruins are the closest school in proximity to Bonner's hometown of Valencia, Calif. Just a 40-minute drive south to Westwood is much closer than the hour drive to USC and the five-hour trip up north to Cal-Berkeley. It depends on his personal preference on how close to home he hopes to be.
If Bonner were to decide on playing at the Rose Bowl for the Bruins, he would learn from head coach DeShaun Foster, who was an NFL running back for six years in the early 2000s ('03-'08). Foster amassed 3,570 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns over his career.
There are few better to learn from than Foster and his knowledge of that position specifically. Running backs coach Marcus Thomas has worked alongside Foster as an offensive analyst with the Bruins, helping coach current Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet in 2021.
The Bruins are hoping to land one of the best running backs in the state and his talent could elevate and change the course of this program's success going forward.
