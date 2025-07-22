UCLA's 2028 QB Recruiting Board
The UCLA Bruins have been looking for their next QB commit, as they have yet to land a commitment in the 2026 class, the 2027 class, and the 2028 class where they have offered at least one QB in each class. They have offered two QBs in the class of 2028 according to 247Sports, which is a small amount but still seems to be on par.
Here are the offered QBs so far, as well as what they have that is worth noting in specifc.
West Stansbury - Uncommitted
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting the talented prospect for quite some time. He is one of the top targets at the QB position in the class thus far, as they have only offered two propsects in the class thus far. The Bruins are one of the top players in the country in the class, and would be a major recruiting win in the class.
"Being offered by UCLA is a great honor to me and my family. UCLA is a top school in both athletics and academics and to have the opportunity to one day play there is exciting. My dad is an alumni of UCLA which makes it that more special to me. Coach Foster is building a great program and I am excited for the future," said the UCLA Bruins target when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The Bruins are the only team to offer him at this time, and he is a legacy recruit, so this could be a huge get for Coach Foster and his staff.
Graham Simpson - Uncommitted
Despite the last name Simpson being a common last name, he has the same last name as one of the most hyped up quarterbacks in the nation. That QB being Alabama Crimson Tide starting QB Ty Simpson, who will get the first snap of the season this season.
The UCLA Bruins have offered his brother, Graham, who holds offers from many different schools, including the UCLA Bruins, the Alabama Crimson Tide (where his brother plays), the Duke Blue Devils, and many other places.
The Bruins could be a player in this one, but, but nothing is for certain.
The Bruins will have more players to offer when it is all said and done, but the Bruins have many more players to evaluate before extending more offers. This will come later this year, and likely during the season.