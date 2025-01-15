Bruins Offer 2027 DB, Michigan State Commit
One of the biggest advantages UCLA has with having Secondary Coach Demetrice Martin back is his effect on the recruiting trail.
That could again be validated if the Bruins were to flip the commitment of a 2027 prospect whom Martin had recruited while on staff at Michigan State.
Spartans commit Khalil Terry, a class of 2027 defensive back from Tustin, California, announced on social media on Tuesday night (PST)/early Wednesday morning (EST) that he has been offered by UCLA.
He posted the following message:
"This one came as a pleasant surprise!Humbled and honored to be offered by UCLA! YEE-YEE 2 the DB Pedigree!!! 4’s UP!!! Coach Meat [Martin] stand up!!!"
It would seem Terry is quite excited about the offer, perhaps an indication that he could be one of the Bruins' first commits from the class of 2027.
Terry committed to Michigan State last month, becoming its first commit from the class.
"Coach Meat is my guy!" Terry had told Spartans Illustrated, Rivals' Michigan State site. "He’s been on campus a couple of times in California and he’s taken time to get to know me and get a feel for how I learn and play."
In just a matter of a month, Martin's impact has already been felt for the Bruins, both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. UCLA has earned commitments from eight defensive backs from the 2024-25 transfer portal, including his son, Cole Martin.
Demetrice is in his second stint with the program, having served on staff from 2012 to 2017. He was the team's defensive backs coach every one of those seasons, as well as the assistant head coach from 2014 to 2017.
Terry plays for Tustin High School, the alma mater of UCLA coach DeShaun Foster, who was inducted into the Tustin High School Hall of Fame back in August.
It would be quite surprising if Terry doesn't flip his commitment to UCLA. He has a lot of time to do so, but given how soon he had committed to the Spartans, if he were to flip, it could be in the near future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.