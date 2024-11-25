Bruins Offer In-State 2027 Defensive Lineman
The UCLA Bruins have extended another offer to an in-state defender as 2027 defensive lineman Sione Felila earned a scholarship offer from the Bruins program, he announced on Sunday via X, formerly known as Twitter.
The offer from the Bruins marks the third that Felila has received early in his career. It is also the first he has received since late April when the University of Utah offered him. Brigham Young University (BYU) is the only other school to extend an offer to Felila so far.
Felila is currently a sophomore at Oak Hills High School in Hesperia, Calif. He is currently an unranked prospect by 247Sports. That will likely change as he has several more years of high school ball before he would make a choice on his collegiate destination.
As Felila weighs his options for where he wants to play college football, the closest team is the Bruins by far. Hesperia is just an hour and a half drive northeast of the Bruins' campus. If proximity to home is a leading factor for the prospect, that could sway his commitment to Los Angeles.
As Felila mentioned in his social media post, he had a conversation with UCLA defensive line and outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr., who is currently in his first year with the Bruins after spending time at the University of Oregon as a graduate assistant.
Washington was an outside linebacker for the Ducks from 2010-'14. He spent parts of four years in the NFL with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. Even though Felila is a defensive lineman, Washington has the knowledge to coach up that position group as well.
A sophomore who stands at 6-2, 265 pounds, Felila has incredible upside not only in his skill development but also in his expected increase in size. There is a legitimate chance he could grow a few inches and put on another 10-15 pounds of muscle before the end of his high school career.
Felila would be a major addition to a Bruins defensive front that is fairly old at the moment. Several juniors and seniors control the defensive front. Granted, Felila will not be on campus for another three years, he will surely compete for a starting role in his freshman season, if committed.
