Bruins Seeking to Flip Three-Star Pass Rusher With Visit This Weekend
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) are hosting the USC Trojans (5-5) at the Rose Bowl in the Crosstown Cup on Saturday night and will have one formerly committed prospect in attendance for the rivalry game.
2025 three-star edge rusher Lucien Holland will be in attendance for the game this weekend, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. Holland is currently committed to Boise State but will be entertaining the visit and could still have the potential of flipping to becoming a Bruin.
According to 247Sports, Holland is a three-star recruit in his senior season at Inglewood High School in Inglewood, Calif. The 6-4, 215-pound defensive end is currently the 87th-ranked player in the state and 70th edge rusher in the Golden State.
Inglewood is just 21 miles from UCLA's campus in downtown Los Angeles. If Holland wanted to stay closer to his friends and family, he may still consider changing his collegiate destination. A lot has unfolded within his recruiting process since he committed earlier this year.
Holland committed to the Broncos back in June and has had time to weigh his options, holding 11 different offers. The Bruins expressed interest and extended an offer in October, and with Holland receiving that big-time offer months after committing, he will have a decision to make if all goes well.
The one thing that is against the Bruins in the battle to flip Holland is the fact that the Broncos are having one of their best seasons in recent history, currently holding a 9-1 record and the No.12 team in the nation. The Broncos are on the rise, and it may be a program that Holland wants to be a part of.
It is a good sign that Holland is continuing to visit schools and expose himself to as many college programs as possible. With a pro-style coaching staff coupled with the history that the Bruins' program possesses, Holland will be introduced to what life is like as a Bruin at the Rose Bowl.
The atmosphere that Holland will experience on Saturday night is second to none in all of college football. The arch-rivalry battle between the Trojans and Bruins has contagious electricity and could potentially provide enough energy to flip Holland to Pasadena next season.
