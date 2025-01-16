Could Carnell Lake Become UCLA's DC if Ikaika Malloe Moves On?
Once the NFL season concludes, football will take a brief pause before returning to television in the spring as the UFL begins its second season as an organization. Former UCLA All-American linebacker Carnell Lake will be on the sidelines as he returns to the Memphis Showboats, serving as their defensive coordinator.
Meanwhile, UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe looks to lead his Bruins to a successful year in their second season as members of the Big Ten. For Bruins coach DeShaun Foster, as much as he wants to keep Malloe, he knows the revolving door that exists in college football and will be preparing for a life without Malloe if his team is successful.
Coordinators come and go in college football. Malloe received the DC job after D'Anton Lynn left Westwood for USC. Offensive Coordinator Tino Sunseri is on his third team in three years, constantly gaining promotions due to his excellent work. Malloe is also the Bruins' fourth DC since 2021 and such is the nature of the industry.
Carnell Lake represents several key things that line up with Foster's vision for the program. He's an experienced coach as he spent seven years as an assistant with the Pittsburg Steelers as well as he's entering his third year as a coach in spring football, he has a strong, aggressive defensive ideology and he is connected to Los Angeles in a variety of ways.
Now Lake's defense was poor in 2024, but they also had an extremely poor roster and an offense that led the league in interceptions while being last in total offense. Despite this, Lake's defense held opponents under 25 points four times in 10 games and there's a reason why he has been retained by three different head coaches.
Lake may also want to remain in Los Angeles as he and his son Quentin, a Los Angeles Ram are extremely close and many expect him to sign a long-term extension within the next 24 months. Lake has the scheme, pedigree, love of his university, and connections to the NFL to be a great coordinator, player developer, and recruiter.
It should also be noted that the Steelers' defensive secondary took a nosedive after he left his defensive back coaching position and there's a reason that despite the talent on their team, Pittsburg has yet to win a playoff game since Lake's departure.
