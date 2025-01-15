REPORT: Bruins 'Building a Relationship With' One of Top SoCal 2027 Basketball Prospects
UCLA men's basketball is in a bad place right now, but that doesn't mean it can't find success on the recruiting trail.
The Bruins have yet to land a commitment from any future recruiting classes, but the aggressiveness is there, even as far ahead as the class of 2027.
UCLA has offered 2027 small forward Gene Roebuck of La Mirada High School., the alma mater of former No. 2 overall NBA Draft selection Derrick Williams.
According to 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins, Roebuck "has managed to build a relationship with" the Bruins, as well as their greatest rival, USC.
"I love the way they [the Bruins] play," Roebuck said, per a recent article from Jenkins, back before UCLA fell out of the Associated Press Top 25. "They were a top-25 team in the country. They play hard and their guards are really grimy on defense."
Roebuck has carried over his stellar freshman season into his sophomore campaign. Last year, he totaled 658 points and recently reached 1,000 in just his second year with the program.
It's quite the accomplishment to have under your belt when you're only halfway through your second year of high school. That said, Roebuck's ceiling could be sky high.
Along with UCLA, the 6-5, 180-pound small forward has received offers from USC, Cal, Kansas, Arizona State and San Francisco. He has yet to go on any visits.
"I want to go wherever will help get me to the NBA," Roebuck said. "That is my final goal. I want to be coached and have a development plan to get better."
UCLA is certainly the place for that. The program has sent over 100 players to the NBA in its history, including names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jamaal Wilkes, Bill Walton, Reggie Miller, Gail Goodrich, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love.
Right now, there are 14 Bruins currently in the NBA, including Love, Westbrook, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jrue Holiday.
The proximity to home could be quite intriguing for Roebuck, as well as the program's history of developing eventual NBA players.
USC has both those factors going for it as well. We'll see if the prospect's recruitment ultimately comes down to the cross-town rivals.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.