REPORT: Top Combo Guard in Class of 2026 'Hearing From' UCLA
UCLA men's basketball is in the most crucial point of its season, but as spring and summer loom, the Bruins are going to have to turn it up a notch in the recruiting department, as the program has yet to land any prospects from the class of 2026.
One highly touted recruit UCLA has its eyes on is five-star Ikenna Alozie, the best combo guard in his class.
Alozie revealed a number of schools that he is "hearing the most from" to League Ready. One of them is UCLA.
The others are Houston, Arizona, Alabama, Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Washington, Kansas, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Michigan, Villanova and Oklahoma State.
Alozie, who plays for Dream City Christian High School in Arizona, is ranked the No. 1 combo guard in his class, the No. 2 class of 2026 prospect in Arizona and the No. 10 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Below is 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein's evaluation of Alozie:
"Alozie is a powerful and athletic lead guard who has elite burst with the ball in his hands. He combines extreme speed and power to be able to get downhill like few other players in the country. He accelerates out of his moves off the dribble, has a knack for attacking his defender’s back in transition, and is consistently able to drive through contact. He’s a threat to finish explosively above the rim or with touch and body control. He’s not quite as big as advertised, but compensates with very long arms (6-foot-6 wingspan) and is still able to often zip passes over top of the defense. Both his decision making and shooting can be a bit inconsistent at times, but he’s progressing in both areas. He has good elevation and rotation on a clean release when he’s spotting up, but can spray some shots when he’s rushed or on the move. He also has a bit of a high dribble at times. Defensively, his length and athleticism give him a lot of potential and he's already very dangerous scrambling around the floor to make plays and as a perimeter rebounder."
Alozie just won MVP at the Basketball Without Borders Camp this past weekend.
