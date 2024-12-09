UCLA Class of 2026 In-State Offers
While there is still opportunity for UCLA football to add to its 2025 recruiting class, much attention will now shift to the class of 2026, one that will be critical for Coach DeShaun Foster, who is looking to build his program to the level of prominence it has seen before.
The Bruins have the benefit of having a massive landscape to recruit within, with California, of course, being one of the largest states in the country. The Golden State also produces some of the best prospects in the nation.
UCLA has already made an effort to recruit some of the best in-state prospects in the class of 2026. Let's take a look at the California 2026 recruits the Bruins have offered.
Offense
Four-star QB Ryder Lyons (Folsom, California)
Four-star QB Brady Smigiel (Newbury Park, California)
Four-star QB Jaden O'Neal (Harbor City, California)
Four-star QB Troy Huhn (San Marcos, California)
Three-star QB Cash Herrera (La Jolla, California)
Four-star RB Deshonne Redeaux (Westlake Village, California)
Four-star RB Brian Bonner (Valencia, California)
Four-star WR Chris Henry Jr. (Santa Ana, California)
Four-star WR Kayden Dixon Wyatt (Santa Ana, California)
Four-star WR Trent Mosley (Rancho Santa Margarita, California)
Four-star WR Madden Williams (Bellflower, California)
Three-star WR Kenneth Moore III (Stockton, California) COMMITTED
Three-star WR Jonah Smith (Rancho Santa Margarita, California) COMMITTED
Four-star TE Israel Briggs (Visalia, California)
Four-star TE Caleb Tafula (Lakewood, California)
Three-star OT Vlad Dyakonov (Folsom, California)
Four-star IOL Sam Utu (Orange, California)
Four-star IOL Tommy Tofi (San Francisco, California)
Defense
Four-star edge Simote Katoanga (San Juan Capistrano, California)
Four-star edge Samu Moala (Lawndale, California)
Four-star edge Anthony Jones (Irvine, California)
Four-star edge Shaun Scott (Santa Ana, California)
Four-star DL Tomuhini Topui (Santa Ana, California)
Three-star DL Manoah Faupusa (San Francisco, California)
Three-star DL Joseph Peko (Westlake Village, California)
Three-star DL Malik Brooks (Downey, California)
Four-star LB Talanoa Ili (Orange, California)
Four-star LB Tristan Phillips (Ventura, California)
Three-star Kenneth Goodwin (Harbor City, California)
Three-star LB Matthew Muasau (Bellflower, California)
Four-star CB Davon Benjamin (Westlake Village, California)
Four-star CB RJ Sermons (Rancho Cucamonga, California)
Three-star CB Derrick Johnson II (Murrieta, California)
Three-star ATH Madden Riordan (Chatsworth, California)
