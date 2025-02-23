UCLA Offers Class of 2026 Three-Star EDGE
A day after offering class of 2026 three-star offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks from Florida, UCLA extended an offer to another class of 2026 prospect from the Sunshine State.
On Saturday, class of 2026 three-star edge rusher Daniel Norman announced his offer from the Bruins on social media.
247Sports has Norman ranked the No. 53 edge rusher in his class and the No. 71 class of 2026 prospect in Florida.
Norman plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale. This past season, he helped lead his program to Florida's 5A state title, posting 31 tackles, 11 for loss, seven sacks and eight quarterback hits on the season.
College football recruiting expert Corey Carmona (Chalupa Batman) broke down the prospect's game:
"Explosive 1st step
Athletic, disruptive & physical
Strong at the point of attack
Quick get off the ball
Good with his hands
Disruptive against the run & pass
Powerful Bull Rush
Super high motor
Run stuffer
Fantastic closing speed
Plays with great leverage
Beats double teams
Can rush with speed & power
Big hitter
Long arms & effective with them
Chases plays down from the backside
Relentless in pursuit"
Norman has also received offers from Colorado, Penn State, Indiana, Miami (FL), LSU and Kentucky, among others.
If Norman were to join the Bruins, he would likely play under UCLA's new defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, who actually coached the interior defensive line back in the 1999 season.
Franklin has coached many years at both the college and pro levels. His presence on staff could be intriguing for recruits looking to develop into the best players they can be.
"Coach Franklin not only knows what it takes to reach the next level, but perform there," said UCLA coach Deshaun Foster, per the release that revealed the hire last month. "He has more than 30 years of defensive-line knowledge and an enthusiasm for his craft that I know our players will embrace."
Norman thrives on the edge, but as a member of UCLA's defensive line, he would have the opportunity to play at varying positions in the trenches, an opportunity that UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe had revealed to class of 2026 four-star edge rusher David Schwerzel.
"He [Malloe] said that the defensive line guys, they play everywhere," Schwerzel told me. "They got edges that play over the center, and they got edges that play 3-tech, they got edges that play in the 5, in the 9, they got edges that drop back.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.