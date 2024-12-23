UCLA in the Running for Class of 2026 Four-Star DB
UCLA football just move one step closer in its pursuit of one of the top class of 2026 recruits in California.
According to On3's Chad Simmons, class of 2026 safety Davon Benjamin has decided on his final eight schools: Georgia, Oregon, Washington, Ohio State, Miami (FL), Texas, USC and UCLA.
Benjamin, a four-star prospect from Westlake Village, California, is ranked the No. 6 2026 recruit in California, the No. 3 cornerback in his class and the No. 4 overall recruit in his class, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
Benjamin recently wrapped up his junior season at Oaks Christian High School, which he helped lead to the 2024 CIF Division II semifinals.
The following is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Benjamin from back in April:
"Versatile athlete who could have more upside than any defensive back in the class. Solid 6-0, 180 pound frame and can run. A hamstring injury has unfortunately kept him out of track season this year after running sub 11.0-100m three times as a freshman. Plays a lot of safety for Oaks to keep him more involved and allow him to make more plays and could end up at either spot in college. As a corner he shows physicality at the line, can flip hips, change direction, break on the ball, has excellent closing speed and can run with anyone. Plays a physical game, is tough in run support and will lay guys out. Explosive with the ball in his hands via INT/fumble recovery and is strong in the return game as well. Really strong all around game, true cover guy who can make the big play and has a high athletic ceiling."
UCLA has only landed four commitments from the class of 2026 so far, but things should start to heat up this offseason.
Earning Benjamin's commitment would be huge for a program looking to build its way back up to prominence and also become a competitor in the Big Ten.
The Bruins are up against some national powerhouses, but they, along with their rival, USC, have the advantage of being close to home for Benjamin.
