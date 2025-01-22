UCLA LB Coach Scott White Visits 4-Star 2026 EDGE
UCLA football has been busy on the recruiting trail this month, and this week, is continuining to visit prospects around the country.
On Tuesday, UCLA linebackers coach Scott White visited class of 2026 four-star edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa, per a social media post from the prospect.
Colman-Brusa plays for Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington. He is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in Washington and the No. 18 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Colman-Brusa is currently committed to Washington. He has received offers from UCLA, USC, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Duke, Cal and BYU, among others.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated the prospect last April:
"Has a chance to be the top overall player in the NW region for the ’26 class. Very productive sophomore season with 75 tackles, 19 for loss and 14 sacks. Wrestling background and finished 5th in the state at 215 pound weight division. Tape pops and he shows natural pass rush ability. Can play edge and inside and wins with quickness at the line- either with a blow by off the edge or little outside-in move. Super strong hands, can rag doll opposing linemen, changes direction and has some flexibility to him. He’s not just a straight line guy but shows balance and power and closes really well on the football. Naturally strong kid with a crazy motor. High major Power 4 prospect and NFL upside to him."
Colman-Brusa stands at 6-5, 260 pounds. He can play all along the defensive line and also plays on the offensive line. The prospect also wrestles for Kennedy Catholic.
While Colman-Brusa is committed to the Huskies, it's clear that a number of schools are determined to flip the recruit.
Having Defensive Coordinator Ikaika Malloe and White recruit Colman-Brusa should be quite beneficial for the Bruins, as they are two of the few on staff who have previously been with the program. White has served as the program's linebackers coach for the past 10 seasons.
Ironically, White played outside linebacker Washington, and Malloe coached there for six seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.