UCLA Offers One of Top CBs in Class of 2027
UCLA football has had a very active month on the recruiting trail.
The coaching staff has been extending offers to prospects from the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes, from all around the country.
Recently, the Bruins offered one of the top cornerbacks in the class of 2027, Hayden Stepp.
He announced the offer on social media on Thursday.
Stepp plays for Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. He is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 prospect in Nevada, the No. 5 cornerback in his class and the No. 34 overall class of 2026 prospect in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Stepp back in August:
"Stepp is a good sized corner who could eventually grow in to a safety. He’s pushing 6-4 now with an athletic 175 pound frame. He started the first half of the season for Gorman last year but had some injuries and had to miss the latter half of the season. He impressed at the Gaels Pro Day back in March showing off a nice combination of size, length and athleticism. He has good ball skills, is comfortable changing direction and is fluid as an athlete. He’s a willing tackler and should add even more physicality to his game as he gains some size and strength. He has a lot of upside and projects as a high Power 4 prospect and will be recruited at the national level."
Stepp helped lead Bishop Gorman to the NIAA Class 5A Division I state title this past season, its fourth consecutive state title.
The prospect has also received offers from UNLV, Washington, Miami (FL), Georgia, San Diego State, Michigan State, Boise State, Cal and Arizona.
Stepp is being recruited by UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin, who joined the staff last month, returning for his second stint with the program. He had served as the Bruins' defensive backs coach from 2012 to 2017, as well as the assistant head coach for those last four seasons.
Martin has been quickly making an impact for UCLA, both in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. His establishing of connections with prospects like Stepp will be key for the program and its future.
