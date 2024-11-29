UCLA Recruiting Targets Who Will be in Attendance for Season Finale
The Bruins will host Fresno State in their season finale, a game that several recruits will be in attendance for.
Here are some of the major ones:
Three-Star WR Bryson Baker, 2025
Saturday's game will be crucial for UCLA's pursuit of Baker, a 2025 target.
Baker is rated a three-star by 247Sports and hails from Sanger, California, which is a bit over 200 miles from Los Angeles.
The 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver is ranked the 106th-best class of 2025 prospect in California, per 247Sports.
UCLA offered Baker last month and is in his final four, which includes Michigan State, Cal and Utah.
WR Demaje Riley, 2027
Riley just committed to the Bruins on Tuesday.
The Tulare, California, native recently wrapped up his sophomore season at Tulare Union High School.
Four-Star Edge Rusher Anthony Jones, 2026
UCLA offered Jones back in June.
The 6-4, 240-pound Irvine, California native is ranked the No. 22 class of 2026 prospect in California by 247Sports. Jones also visited last weekend for the USC game.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Jones from April:
"Intriguing defensive lineman with a lot of next level traits. Has a long 6-5, 240 pound frame with close to an 80” wingspan and shows the ability to play inside or outside. A natural edge rusher who can use his length and get-off to win one on one battles. Took reps at tackle at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and showed he could win in tight spaces with quickness and hands. Has an aggressive edge to him and plays with a motor. Has the athleticism to run down plays from outside his area and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game can get to in a few years. Has the frame to easily add another 25 pounds or so and shows the positional versatility to play in multiple schemes. Easy high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside."
Four-Star WR Demare Dezeurn, 2027
Dezeurn, a Mission Hills, California, native, who is a star wideout at Bishop Alemany, is ranked the No. 10 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Below is Biggins' evaluation of Dezeurn from August:
"Dezeurn is a player who has the potential to be a real game breaker at the next level. He’s probably more well known right now as a track star but when you turn on the tape, he flashes as a football player as well. He caught 42 balls for 567 yards and five touchdowns last season and has the speed to outrun just about any angle. He can be dynamic in the return game as well and could see some time as a nickel on defense. He broke national indoor record in the 60m, with a 6.78 time and ran sub 10.50-100m or better four times with a personal best 10.43."
