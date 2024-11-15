UCLA's Bitter Rival Could Lose Big-Time Recruit
The UCLA Bruin's in-state rival may have their top recruit flip his commitment from USC to Colorado as news continues to break this week regarding five-star quarterback Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis, one of the top players in the state of Georgia.
Tom Loy from 247Sports spoke on the senior who committed to play for the Trojans in August of 2023. Lewis took a visit to Colorado in October for their game against Cincinnati which prompted a fair share of rumors concerning him flipping schools.
"To be completely transparent, I love my prediction for Colorado, I feel great about it," Loy said. "I've really only put in one crystal ball pick, and it's for Colorado. So, I feel great about Colorado, if he ends up picking the Buffaloes. Maybe a signing day flip, late in the process, splash that Deion Sanders is known to get. I also think it's the best opportunity for him to step in Day 1 and be the starter and take over for Shadeur Sanders. I expect Colorado to land Julian Lewis."
This would be a massive blunder for the Trojans who were hoping to land Lewis and have him possibly make an immediate impact as a freshman. According to the 247Sports composite evaluation, Lewis is the 37th-ranked player in the country and sixth best in the state of Georgia.
According to On3, another recruiting publication, Lewis has just a 14.9 percent chance of keeping the five-star athlete in a Trojans jersey.
Current Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is only a junior and depending on what his future holds, could return for his senior year or take his talents to either the NFL or another university. Moss has led the Trojans to a 4-5 overall record this season after knocking off LSU in Week 1.
If the Buffaloes are able to flip Lewis, it would greatly help their offensive production after current quarterback Shadeur Sanders is taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. It would mean good news for the Bruins as well, not having to play him annually, causing issues at the Rose Bowl for their defense.
