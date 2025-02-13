UCLA Suffers Setback on the Recruiting Trail
UCLA was looking to make a splash by potentially landing class of 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor.
Taylor, who is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals, was offered by UCLA last month. He had even said in his offer post on social media that he was going to visit Westwood.
On Thursday, Rivals' Greg Smith and On3's Steve Wiltfong announced that Taylor has narrowed his list down to five schools. UCLA is not one of them.
The schools are Nebraska, LSU, Illinois, Texas A&M and Michigan. Taylor is expected to announce his commitment on June 6, per Smith and Wiltfong.
Rivals has Taylor, who plays for Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, Illinois, ranked the No. 1 class of 2027 in Illinois, the No. 4 quarterback in his class and the No. 13 overall prospect in his class.
Below is an evaluation of Taylor's game, per QB Hit List's scouting report on the prospect:
"Trae has good size for a 2027 Dual Threat QB at 6'2" 175 lbs. A field manager who understands the game. Give him time and he'll make a defense pay. A super competitor who never gives up on a play. Strong throws made at every level."
Of Taylor's accuracy, the report reads:
"[H]is throws are made with precision. Shows good anticipation and timing of his receivers routes. Excellent ball location, up and away from defenders. Whether set in the pocket or on the go, his consistency remains."
Taylor's throw-on-the-run "is where Taylor works best," the report reads, going on to say:
"He has a knack for seeking out big play opportunities downfield. Strong forward momentum on his delivery."
UCLA's future at the quarterback position looks bright, with transfer Joey Aguilar the potential starter for next year and incomers Robert McDaniels and Colton Gumino expected to be very promising additions to the room, the Bruins should be OK at quarterback for the foreseeable future.
And there's also the possibility of landing Brady Smigiel, one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026.
There will be more 2027 quarterbacks whose rankings will rise after their junior seasons. Being left out of Taylor's finalists is a setback that is merely minor.
