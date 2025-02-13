Local Four-Star Class of 2026 QB to Visit UCLA This Spring
A big spring is approaching for four-star class of 2026 quarterback Brady Smigiel, who recently decommitted from Florida State.
Smigiel, who plays for Newbury Park High School, will be going on a number of visits, including one to UCLA.
Smigiel's father, Joe, the head football coach at Newbury Park, told On3 that Brady will visit Westwood on April 3.
The standout recruit, who was named Mr. California for the 2024 season, was offered by the Bruins in January of 2024.
Smigiel is the former teammate of recent UCLA signee Shane Rosenthal, a three-star wideout who became the all-time receptions leader in California high school football this past season.
Smigiel is ranked the No. 5 quarterback in his class, the No. 11 class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 66 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Smigiel last spring:
"Smigiel is a big, strong armed pocket passer who has put up huge numbers since his freshman season. At the recent Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal, he had a very strong showing, with a tightened release and his usual trademark accuracy to all three levels of the field. He’s very accurate down the field, knows how to change speeds and throws with really nice touch but can put plenty of heat on his throws when he needs to. He’s a tough kid, will stand in and take a shot and not flinch. Great natural leader, locker room guy and teammate. Very high football lQ, dad is his coach so he has been around the game and has a good natural feel for playing the position. Has decent pocket mobility, not a great runner but can buy time and is good making throws outside the pocket. Projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with Sunday potential."
MaxPreps, Smigiel threw for 3,521 yards and 49 touchdowns en route to Newbury Park's 2024 state title. He threw just three interceptions.
Smigiel also rushed for 435 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Joe Smigiel also told On3 that Brady will visit Washington, South Carolina and Michigan this spring.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.