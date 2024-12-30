UCLA to Host Four-Star 2025 EDGE
UCLA has a great opportunity to add to its 2025 recruiting class early in the new year.
According to On3, UCLA will host four-star 2025 edge rusher Zahir Mathis in January.
Mathis had decommitted from Ohio State in November. UCLA offered him earlier this month.
The Philadelphia native is ranked the No. 3 class of 2025 prospect in Pennsylvania, the No. 6 edge rusher in his class and the No. 75 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Mathis played for Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadephia. He helped lead his team to the PIAA 5A state championship game as a junior and the District 12 6A championship game as a senior last month.
Mathis would be UCLA's best class of 2025 recruit if he were to sign.
The Bruins have signed 18 recruits from the class of 2025. Of that total, four are edge rushers -- Cole Cogshell, Lucien Holland, Jewelous Walls and Scott Taylor.
Per On3, Mathis will also visit Florida State and Michigan next month.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster was pleased with the haul he and his staff were able to sign on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day.
"I got a late start on the '25 class, but the talent that we got and being able to flip guys, that's pretty exciting," Foster said. "It's just showing you what we could do once we really get in there. ... Recruiting is going to come. This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
Below are UCLA's class of 2025 signees so far:
Three-star DL Tyler Partlow, Middle Village, New York
Three-star QB Colton Gumino, Arlington Heights, Illinois
Three-star TE Dylan Sims, Queen Creek, Arizona
Three-star DB Kuron Jabari Jr., Corona, California
Three-star LB Weston Port, San Juan Capistrano, California
Three-star TE Noah Flores, Graham, Wisconsin
Three-star edge Juju Walls, Pittsburg, California
Four-star DB Jadyn Hudson, Pittsburg, California
Three-star OL Garrison Blank, Rocklin, California
Four-star RB Karson Cox, Hesperia, California
Three-star edge Cole Cogshell, Pasadena, California
Three-star OL Nehemiah Johnson, Orange, California
Three-star edge Scott Taylor, Los Angeles, California
Three-star DB LaRue Zamorano III, Corona, California
Three-star edge Lucien Holland, Inglewood, California
Three-star DB Chase Coleman, Frisco, Texas
Three-star LS Halakilangi Muagututi'a, Kahuku, Hawaii
Four-star QB Robert McDaniel, Hughson, California
