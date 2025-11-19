All Bruins

Skipper Reflects on UCLA Tenure Ahead of Final Rose Bowl Game

The Bruins' interim hasn't coached many Rose Bowl games, but he's already made some long-lasting memories.

Connor Moreno

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Saturday holds great significance for everyone involved with the UCLA Bruins.

Above all, it's potentially the final home game UCLA plays in the historic stadium amid the program's outward interest in moving to nearby SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. It will also likely be interim coach Tim Skipper's final home game coaching the Bruins.

Skipper was brought in on a senior advisory role under DeShaun Foster and was promoted once the second-year head coach was dismissed three weeks into the season. Skipper holds a 2-1 record in the Rose Bowl, including a signature upset win against No. 7 Penn State that kicked off a three-game win streak.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster following the loss against the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

During Monday's media availability, Skipper was prompted about the thought of Saturday's bout against Washington being his final Rose Bowl game. He admittedly hadn't given it much thought, and probably won't until the season is over.

"I mean, I haven't even gone there," Skipper said on his favorite memory in the stadium. "I'm one of those people that I don't think about the past until the season's over. Then I kind of reflect. So I really don't-- it's just been an honor, you know, to be able to wear these colors and go out there and give our all. So, that would be the memory right there.

"I know the Penn State game will come to mind once I truly reflect and all that stuff, but just the kids playing hard and giving it all we got; that's the main thing."

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While Skipper showed this season that he's more than worthy of being a head coach somewhere, it's highly unlikely it'll be in Westwood. However, the longtime interim made it known earlier this season that he's ready.

Skipper is Ready For a Gig

Soon after Skipper was named Westwood's interim head coach, he expressed his desire to be a head coach in the future.

  • "I'm one of those people [where], if I'm doing something, I want to get to the top," he said in his first media availability as UCLA's interim. "So, if that's the top of the mountain in this profession, I want to do that. Whatever job it is, I'm going full speed ahead. That's just my nature.
UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "I actually experienced this last year, a full season. I enjoyed it. Wish you win some more games and things like that, but when you become a head coach, it's a lot less about the ball and more about the off-the-field stuff. So you either like it or you don't, and I rather enjoyed it. We're going to keep on building from that."

The culture and belief system he's built in such a short time at UCLA is undeniable. Skipper will almost certainly be a head coach sometime in the near future.

