Social Media Reacts To 40-Point Big Ten Blowout

The Bruins have only had one loss this year, and going into their match against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights wanted to keep it that way, as well as stay the #2 team in the nation.

They were able to do that and more in a huge blowout, and social media got to watch in awe from quarter to quarter, seeing just how elite UCLA can be this season.

A Blowout Against Rutgers: First Quarter

Unlike how the Bruins normally start games, their opponent in the Scarlet Knights opened the night with scoring, coming ahead with a small three point lead.

That did not sit well with UCLA, and they made sure to let Rutgers know that by going on a 17-0 run before finishing the quarter up 26-6, one of their best leads of the year.

A Blowout Against Rutgers: Second Quarter

The second quarter set up a small pattern that prevailed through the night, in which UCLA would come out vastly ahead in the first quarter after resting and then lose some of their fire the quarter after.

It happened with the first and second quarters with the Bruins only extending their lead by one point compared to the 20 points they got ahead in the first.

However, it did not matter in the end as they were up 40-19 going into halftime and easily had the game in their control as long as they could make sure to get back on track on offense.

A Blowout Against Rutgers: Third Quarter

In a repeat of the first quarter, doing its part to complete the pattern set up by the first half, UCLA put themselves ahead by another 20 points in the third, though this time having 28 points themselves and letting up 8 to the Scarlet Knights.

With the game in their hands all social media could do was watch in awe, and the lead was past 40 points, 68-27.

A Blowout Against Rutgers: Fourth Quarter

Since they had such an insurmountable lead, all the Bruins had to do was watch as the clock hit zero to celebrate their win.

Because of that they once again let the Scarlet Knights outscore them by a point or two, just like the first half, but it was inconsequential.

The Bruins finished the game with an 86-46 win against Rutgers, and they continued to set themselves up well for March while giving social media a very good game to celebrate.

