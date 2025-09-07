Social Media Reacts to UCLA's Failed Comeback Vs UNLV
The UCLA Bruins went into their Week 2 matchup against the UNLV Rebels after dropping their first game to the Utah Utes. Bruins head coach Deshaun Foster, in his second year with the program, looks to get his guys in the win column for the first time this season, but it would be an uphill battle.
To begin the game, the Bruins and Rebels would go scoreless for nearly the first seven minutes of the game, until the Rebels would cap off an 11-play drive with a field goal to grab an early lead, 3-0. While the game was still fresh, Bruins fans made their presence known right away on social media.
The Bruins looked to respond quickly to their opponents putting points on the board, but in four plays and a gain of 22 yards, UCLA had to punt the ball away. Much to the disappointment of their fanbase, early.
Before the end of the first quarter of the game, the Bruins' woes would continue, falling further behind after the Rebels put together a six-play 81-yard drive for a touchdown. Safe to say that Bruin fans weren't happy with this.
Going into the second quarter of the game, the Bruins looked to make sure this game didn't get too out of hand. Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn't have the best performance in his first game as a Bruin, and out of the gates in his second start with the program.
At the start of the second half, however, the Bruins' defense couldn't hold off the Rebels, as they scored another touchdown to push the lead to 17-0.
The punches keep coming to UCLA, as not too long after the Bruins allowed a touchdown, they were beaten again, as UNLV pushed the score to 23-0.
Right before halftime, the Bruins scored their first points of the game with a successful field goal attempt, making the score 23-2 at halftime.
The Bruins came out firing in the second half, earning their first touchdown of the game. The extra point was good, and suddenly, UCLA reached double digits.
The Bruins kept their comeback going by adding another field goal to their point total.
Just when the Bruins started to look like they had life, the Rebels' offense once again showed them why they had the lead in the first place. And UCLA fans were not happy.
Iamaleava and the Bruins didn't want to go down without a fight, scoring another touchdown and pushing the score to 30-20 Rebels. Less than 10 minutes remained in the game for the Bruins to try and pull off a miracle.
The Bruins fell short at the end of the day, though their effort was felt in the second half.
