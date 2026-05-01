Social Media Reacts to UCLA Dynamite Transfer Addition

The Bruins are on track to have one of the greatest seasons, off-season combinations in recent memory, as they won the National Championship, lost six major players, and managed to fill almost every spot with a highly talented transfer.

It started with Bonnie Deas, then went to veterans in Donovyn Hunter and Elina Aarnisalo, looked like it finished with Addy Brown, and suddenly blew a hole in the player pool left in the closed transfer portal with KK Bransford from Notre Dame.

Mar 27, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) shoots a free throw against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

However, no matter the statistics or what is right for the team, social media might feel differently than UCLA does about the transfer, so how did social media react to Bransford transferring?

Social Media Receives Another Dynamite Player in KK Bransford: She Is Boom or Bust

Mar 27, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) drives to the basket ahead of Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes (1) during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The first sentiment surrounding Bransford comes with an asterisk: in her collegiate career, she has had to deal with many injuries, some quite major, while others were minor issues that returned on many occasions.

The Bruins are looking for players who can be consistent, not players who will only be on the court half or three-quarters of the season, so an injury-riddled career could be a concern.

Mar 29, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) has her shot blocked by UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

But her intense upside on the defensive end of the ball, which the Bruins needed a specialty player at, as well as her ability to play incredibly clean on the court across any individual season, make up for it.

She might be a bust and miss much of the season with injury, but she's more likely to play great and provide UCLA a missing piece that otherwise wouldn't be very well filled.

Yet another huge get for UCLA women’s basketball, which seems to have mastered its reload for the 2026-27 roster.



Fifth year senior KK Bransford, who spent the last four years at Notre Dame, is a Bruin. Her career has been riddled by injuries, but she’s got tremendous upside. https://t.co/U76mTjIxrK — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) April 28, 2026

Social Media Receives Another Dynamite Player in KK Bransford: The Bench Is Ready for Bransford

Mar 26, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) during a practice session ahead of the Fort Worth Regional of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While Bransford is one of the better players left in the portal when it closed, and she plays amazing defense and otherwise plays clean basketball, she does have one nagging issue: scoring.

Many of her shooting percentages are lackluster and not what would be expected for a starting position, as some may think or hope.

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) reacts with a bloody mouth after being called for a foul against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

She could end up playing a similar role to last year's Angela Dugalic, who came off the bench with many minutes and played a high role in the team's core, just in a defensive way rather than Dugalic's offensive fire.

Regardless, she will likely be on the bench per social media, but she could surprise them by the time the regular season arrives next year by winning a starter battle.

Same. I think she will be the backup SG.



Starters will probably be Aarnisalo at G, Hunter at G, Brown at F, Gardiner at F, and Sienna Betts at F



Reserves will probably be Bonnie Deas at G, KK Bransford at G, Lena Bilic at G, Christina Karamouzi at G, and Amanda Muse at F — Cotie McMahon for WNBA Rookie of the Year (@CotieCentral) April 29, 2026