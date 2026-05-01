Skip to main content
All Bruins

Social Media Reacts to UCLA Dynamite Transfer Addition

Despite the portal closing, social media got to see UCLA land another dynamite transfer.
Nathan Berry|
UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells out to her players aas they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks during their NCAA women's basketball national championship game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026.
UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells out to her players aas they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks during their NCAA women's basketball national championship game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins are on track to have one of the greatest seasons, off-season combinations in recent memory, as they won the National Championship, lost six major players, and managed to fill almost every spot with a highly talented transfer.

It started with Bonnie Deas, then went to veterans in Donovyn Hunter and Elina Aarnisalo, looked like it finished with Addy Brown, and suddenly blew a hole in the player pool left in the closed transfer portal with KK Bransford from Notre Dame.

KK Bransford
Mar 27, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) shoots a free throw against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

However, no matter the statistics or what is right for the team, social media might feel differently than UCLA does about the transfer, so how did social media react to Bransford transferring?

Social Media Receives Another Dynamite Player in KK Bransford: She Is Boom or Bust

KK Bransford
Mar 27, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) drives to the basket ahead of Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes (1) during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images
  • The first sentiment surrounding Bransford comes with an asterisk: in her collegiate career, she has had to deal with many injuries, some quite major, while others were minor issues that returned on many occasions.
  • The Bruins are looking for players who can be consistent, not players who will only be on the court half or three-quarters of the season, so an injury-riddled career could be a concern.
KK Bransford
Mar 29, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) has her shot blocked by UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images
  • But her intense upside on the defensive end of the ball, which the Bruins needed a specialty player at, as well as her ability to play incredibly clean on the court across any individual season, make up for it.
  • She might be a bust and miss much of the season with injury, but she's more likely to play great and provide UCLA a missing piece that otherwise wouldn't be very well filled.

Social Media Receives Another Dynamite Player in KK Bransford: The Bench Is Ready for Bransford

KK Bransford
Mar 26, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) during a practice session ahead of the Fort Worth Regional of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images
  • While Bransford is one of the better players left in the portal when it closed, and she plays amazing defense and otherwise plays clean basketball, she does have one nagging issue: scoring.
  • Many of her shooting percentages are lackluster and not what would be expected for a starting position, as some may think or hope.
KK Bransford
Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Kk Bransford (14) reacts with a bloody mouth after being called for a foul against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images
  • She could end up playing a similar role to last year's Angela Dugalic, who came off the bench with many minutes and played a high role in the team's core, just in a defensive way rather than Dugalic's offensive fire.
  • Regardless, she will likely be on the bench per social media, but she could surprise them by the time the regular season arrives next year by winning a starter battle.
Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.