Social Media Reacts to UCLA Dynamite Transfer Addition
The Bruins are on track to have one of the greatest seasons, off-season combinations in recent memory, as they won the National Championship, lost six major players, and managed to fill almost every spot with a highly talented transfer.
It started with Bonnie Deas, then went to veterans in Donovyn Hunter and Elina Aarnisalo, looked like it finished with Addy Brown, and suddenly blew a hole in the player pool left in the closed transfer portal with KK Bransford from Notre Dame.
However, no matter the statistics or what is right for the team, social media might feel differently than UCLA does about the transfer, so how did social media react to Bransford transferring?
Social Media Receives Another Dynamite Player in KK Bransford: She Is Boom or Bust
- The first sentiment surrounding Bransford comes with an asterisk: in her collegiate career, she has had to deal with many injuries, some quite major, while others were minor issues that returned on many occasions.
- The Bruins are looking for players who can be consistent, not players who will only be on the court half or three-quarters of the season, so an injury-riddled career could be a concern.
- But her intense upside on the defensive end of the ball, which the Bruins needed a specialty player at, as well as her ability to play incredibly clean on the court across any individual season, make up for it.
- She might be a bust and miss much of the season with injury, but she's more likely to play great and provide UCLA a missing piece that otherwise wouldn't be very well filled.
Social Media Receives Another Dynamite Player in KK Bransford: The Bench Is Ready for Bransford
- While Bransford is one of the better players left in the portal when it closed, and she plays amazing defense and otherwise plays clean basketball, she does have one nagging issue: scoring.
- Many of her shooting percentages are lackluster and not what would be expected for a starting position, as some may think or hope.
- She could end up playing a similar role to last year's Angela Dugalic, who came off the bench with many minutes and played a high role in the team's core, just in a defensive way rather than Dugalic's offensive fire.
- Regardless, she will likely be on the bench per social media, but she could surprise them by the time the regular season arrives next year by winning a starter battle.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.